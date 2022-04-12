ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

From blight to beauty: City of Detroit aims to revive alleyways with murals

By Wwj Newsroom
 1 day ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The City of Detroit and Mayor Mike Duggan are launching a bold new initiative that will amplify their efforts to turn the area's blight into beauty.

From long-time blighted buildings being either demolished or renovated to neighborhoods being revitalized, you could say the hope for a vibrant Detroit is slowly returning.

As part of a neighborhood improvement and transformation project, the city is launching an art alley pilot program. The initiative will select five alleyways to feature art.

Rochelle Riley, City of Detroit's Director of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship, told WWJ's Ryan Marshall that this will be made possible with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"We are going to focus on making things beautiful," said Riley. "And, as a part of that strategy, we're partnering with almost every department in the city and lots of community groups to support the creation of murals and art alleys initiative that's gonna be in neighborhoods across this city."

The city will soon create a mural map program through an app, which will make it easy for residents to find murals and for artists to create them.

