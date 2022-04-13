ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa school students partaking in Youth Straw Poll

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 hours ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Thousands of students across the state of Iowa will be casting ballots Tuesday for the Spring 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll.

The straw poll is organized by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and K-12 students will vote on their preferred candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Iowa Governor. Every congressional and gubernatorial candidate who qualified for Iowa’s 2022 primary or general election ballots is included in the Youth Straw Poll.

Over the weekend, a Polk County judge ruled Abby Finkenauer is ineligible to appear on the Democratic primary ballot for the US Senate in June. That decision may be appealed. Even so, Finkenauer’s name is appearing on the ballots as they have already been provided to teachers. Students can vote for her if they wish.

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is used to involve students in a hands-on civics activity to get them interested in voting, Pate’s office said.

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is open to any K-12 school in Iowa. It is also open to civic organizations and youth groups. In a Monday release, Pate said that more than 170 Iowa schools had registered to participate.

Candidates were asked to provide a short video with a personalized message for Iowa students. The videos can be viewed here .

The Youth Straw Poll is part of the Elections 101 curriculum developed by Secretary Pate for use in Iowa schools.

Follow the results here . Final results are listed below.

U.S. Senator Votes Percentage
Jim Carlin (Republican) 2,345 23.1%
Chuck Grassley (Republican) 4,052 39.9%
Abby Finkenauer (Democrat) 1,952 19.2%
Michael Franken (Democrat) 808 8%
Glenn Hurst (Democrat) 1,002 9.9%
U.S. Representative – District 1 Votes Percentage
Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Republican) 1,454 64.1%
Christina Bohannan (Democrat) 815 35.9%
U.S. Representative – District 2 Votes Percentage
Ashley Hinson (Republican) 1,840 69%
Liz Mathis (Democrat) 828 31%
U.S. Representative – District 3 Votes Percentage
Nicole Hasso (Republican) 608 28.1%
Gary Leffler (Republican) 474 21.9%
Zach Nunn (Republican) 453 21%
Cindy Axne (Democrat) 625 28.9%
U.S. Representative – District 4 Votes Percentage
Randy Feenstra (Republican) 1,959 65.9%
Ryan Melton (Democrat) 561 18.9%
Bryan Jack Holder (Liberty Caucus) 454 15.3%
Governor Votes Percentage
Kim Reynolds (Republican) 6,404 63%
Deidre DeJear (Democrat) 2,855 28.1%
Rick Stewart (Libertarian) 910 8.9%
Michael
1d ago

Abby Finkenauer was busted for cheating. This is missing in this article. They were specifically concerned with three signature lines where the date was in question. One of the dates appeared to be incorrect, and another was blank, according to the ruling. As a result, the pair said Finkenauer did not meet the state’s requirement of at least 100 signatures from 19 counties. That is why she is not on the Ballot. I guess that was too hard for Wesley Thoene the author of this article to say. I think that they are more interested in how the children will Vote. They want to know how well the indoctrination process is working on the kids.

