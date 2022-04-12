ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holloman Air Force Base, NM

Holloman AFB provides information on how to attend Legacy of Liberty air show

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
 1 day ago
The Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open house at Holloman Air Force Base is a few weeks away and Holloman Air Force Base has some advice about parking at the event.

Visitors who are planning to go to Legacy of Liberty, May 7-8, need to register for a free parking pass no later than April 14.

"The base cannot guarantee parking availability for guests who do not have a parking pass," a 49th Wing Public Affairs press release states.

Parking passes and VIP seating tickets can be purchased through hollomanairshow.com/tickets.

Because parking will be limited, visitors are asked to carpool.

All vehicles could be searched.

Vehicles that are not allowed on Holloman Air Force Base for Legacy of Liberty include campers, travel trailers and RVs.

To get to the show, go to West Gate Holloman Air Force Base Entrance, this is the one that's about a mile south of Holloman AFB's Main Gate.

From their entrance at Holloman's West Gate, visitors will be directed to designated parking areas.

There will be a shuttle provided to get visitors from the parking area to the Legacy of Liberty event entrance.

Air show vendors and everyone requiring handicapped parking will be able to enter through Holloman Air Force Base's Main Gate.

Those with Department of Defense identification cards can use the Main Gate and to park in the Main Exchange and Commissary parking lots for the air show.

For those Department of Defense identification card holders who would like to sponsor non-Department of Defense identification card holders through the Main Gate must complete the Defense Biometric Identification System, or DBIDS, pre-enrollment process by visiting dbids-global-enroll.dmdc.mil/preenrollui/#!/.

Following the pre-enrollment, sponsors and their guests can visit the 49th Wing Security Forces Squadron Visitor's Center in person to drop off required items such as the QR/Alpha numeric code from guest’s pre-enrollment, scanned/photocopy of guest’s driver’s license, visit dates and the sponsor’s 10-digit DoD identification number.

For more information about DBIDS pre-enrollment contact 49sfs.pass@us.af.mil.

Those under age 16 who are sponsored on base by a Department of Defense identification card holder do not require a pass.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and entry through the West Gate will end at 3 p.m.

Legacy of Liberty will feature performances from teams including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Squadron, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, U.S. Academy Wings of Blue, Black Daggers Parachute Team, Joint Terminal Aircraft Controllers, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team and a P-51 Heritage Flyover.

There will also be static displays ranging from the F-16 Viper to historical aircraft such as those flown during World War II, the Korea Conflict, the Cold War and the Southeast Asia War, also known as the Vietnam War.

For more information about the air show including a list of permitted and prohibited items, contact the 49th Wing Public Affairs Office at 575-572-7381 or 49wg.paoffice@us.af.mil, visit www.hollomanairshow.com or follow @HollomanAirShow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter. If you have questions about your subscription, please contact Customer Service at AlamogordoDailyNews@Gannett.com or call 1-877-301-0013.

Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo Daily News

ABOUT

Alamogordo Daily News, founded in 1898, is a daily newspaper published in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

 http://alamogordonews.com

