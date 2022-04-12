ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pure Harvest Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Peak Holdings

By Vuk Zdinjak
 3 days ago
Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. PHCG entered into a letter of intent with Peak Holdings, LLC, Cannabis Venture Capital, Inc., and Peak North, LLC, a Colorado-based cannabis business with operations in Arizona and New York. On March 24, 2022, Pure Harvest Corporate Group entered into a non-binding LOI with...

