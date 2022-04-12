ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Annual Earth Day at Lehman Event

lehman.edu
 1 day ago

Earth Day at Lehman College returns in-person and outdoors for 2022! Brought to you by the Student...

events.lehman.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mount Telegram

Annual DIne Out event to boost education

The annual Dine-Out/Take-Out for Communities in Schools fundraising event will be held again on Thursday at participating restaurants across the area. Communities In Schools is a nonprofit organization that works in public schools to help at-risk students to stay in school and perform well when they do. During this year’s...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg will soon host 35th annual HUBFEST event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the weather warms up, the City of Hattiesburg will soon be hosting its 35th HUBFEST event. On Saturday, March 26, the Hub City will enjoy art, music and food in downtown Hattiesburg and will be headlining country music star, Lainey Wilson. Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTVM

Auburn seeking volunteers for 22nd annual CityFest event

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s largest, free outdoor festival is about a month away and organizers are seeking volunteers. The city’s 22nd annual CityFest will be held on April 30 at Kiesel Park from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will include live music, food vendors, arts & crafts, and more.
AUBURN, AL
WECT

Coastal Horizons hosts annual “Power of the Purse” event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Community members gathered Wednesday evening for the annual “Power of the Purse” event at the Country Club of Landfall. Power of the Purse raises money for Wilmington Health Access for Teens, a group that ensures children, teens and young adults have access to comprehensive primary medical care, mental health and prevention services.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
KTUL

NSU celebrates Earth Day by giving away tree saplings in 'Pick Up and Grow' event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University is celebrating this Earth Day by giving away 60 tree saplings for its "Pick Up & Grow" event. NSU is giving away 15 Bur Oak (Quercus macrocarpa) saplings, 15 Persimmon (Diospyros virginiana) saplings, 15 Osage Orange/bois-d'arc (Maclura pomifera) saplings and 15 Sand Plum/Chickasaw Plum (Prunus angustifolia) saplings.
TULSA, OK
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Annual ‘Sweep the Hooch’ event happening Saturday

Hundreds of volunteers to remove trash from Chattahoochee River. The annual Chattahoochee River cleanup day is just around the corner. On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers will gather at ‘Sweep the Hooch,’ an event hosted by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, to clean and collect trash from sites around the Chattahoochee River. As an environmental advocacy organization, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper works to protect and restore the Chattahoochee River Basin, their website says.
ENVIRONMENT
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla plans annual spring cleanup event

Residents will be able to dispose of unwanted items, scrap metal and more during the two-day cleanup. The City of Molalla will be hosting its annual spring cleanup event April 29 and 30. Molalla residents can bring bagged garbage, small household items, mattresses and more to Bohlander Field at Shirley Street for disposal. Jason Webber's Countryside Collection will also be onsite to collect tires, scrap metal, car batteries and household appliances. Tires cost $5-$20 for disposal, depending on size and if the rim is included. In previous years, the event has proven to be a success, with over...
MOLALLA, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert H. Lehman
Space.com

Earth Day: What is it and why does it matter?

Earth Day is a worldwide event that occurs annually on April, 22. It celebrates the environmental diversity of Earth and highlights ways of protecting our planet. When we hear terms like "code red for humanity" and "climate change", it can feel difficult to focus on the small actions individuals and communities can take to address the climate crisis. But Earth Day strives to highlight how everyone can be part of the change.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Lehman College#Lehman Event#Sustainability Council
protocol.com

Amazon's latest feel-good climate campaign enlists Alexa to plant trees

Amazon has launched a slew of sustainability initiatives over the years with the goal of meeting more ambitious emissions targets than those set out in the Paris Climate Agreement. But the company's efforts don't account for Scope 3 emissions — i.e., emissions up and down the supply chain — which results in an "F" grade from some climate accountability groups.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

The US must rethink how it uses and reuses wastewater

More than 80% of the world’s sewage gets discharged into waterways, which pollutes lakes, rivers, and the ocean. A circular economy approach to wastewater means much of this wasted water can be reused for anything from industrial agriculture to brewing beer. Data can be a key tool in preparing...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Chemists harness the sun to upcycle plastic waste

Chemists at Cornell University have discovered a way to use light and oxygen to upcycle polystyrene—a type of plastic found in many common items—into benzoic acid, a product stocked in undergraduate and high school chemistry labs and also used in fragrances, food preservatives, and other ubiquitous products. Styrofoam...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Environmental Consciousness: How You Can Do Your Part

We can no longer deny that our planet is in dire shape. Scientists have repeatedly warned us about the destruction that we are causing us for years. Some believe that it is too late and that the damage is now irreversible. However, others contend that we still have some time to make things right.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy