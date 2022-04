Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes made his first appearance of the young season Monday in Boston’s eventual 3-1 defeat to the Detroit Tigers. Barnes, who had been sidelined to start the season due to back soreness, pitched a scoreless sixth inning and made the most of his opportunity. Barnes threw eight of his 10 pitches for strikes with one strikeout and one hit allowed.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO