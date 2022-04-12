ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five for Fighting to perform at Foellinger Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that the Foellinger Theatre will host Five for Fighting with special guest The Verve Pipe, August 13, 2022. The concert will begin at 8:00 p.m.

John Ondrasik — the songwriter and performer known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting has penned major hits, including the chart-topping “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World,” and “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” which have earned tens of millions of streams and place him as a top-10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. Ondrasik will have his full band on stage with him.

With a reputation for spectacular live performances, the multi-platinum alternative rock band The Verve Pipe is recognized worldwide for radio hits “Photograph,” “Hero,” “Happiness Is,” “Never Let You Down,” and the #1 smash single “The Freshmen.”

All general and in-person sales at the Parks and Recreation Department (705 East State Blvd.) begin Friday, March 15, at 10:00 a.m. For more information, visit www.fortwayneparks.org and click on Purchase Theatre Tickets.

