PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A suburban woman thought she found love online, but the man tugging at her heartstrings ended up swindling her out of more than $100. And as CBS 2's Tim McNicholas found out, the woman, Kay, wasn't the only woman the fraudster courted and conned. Kay lives alone – almost. She has her cat, Pebbles, but due to health issues, she is mostly confined to her house in Plainfield. "Very lonely," she said. Kay thought she found a cure for that loneliness on Facebook Dating - a pilot named Roberto who was looking for a serious...

PLAINFIELD, IL ・ 27 DAYS AGO