Florida Woman, Babysitter Arrested After Placing 4-Year-Old Child In A Dryer

A Florida woman was arrested and charged over the weekend with first-degree felony aggravated child abuse in a horrific incident that happened in February.

According to deputies , Amber Chapman, 35, was babysitting the 4-year-old when she put the child in a dryer, turned it on, and watched him spin around multiple times,

Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chapman, 35, after the 4-year-old was taken to a Leesburg, Florida emergency room on Feb. 1 with “grape-sized” bruising around his eyes, ears, shoulder, and lower back.

Amber Chapman, 35

Deputies said the boy told medical staff that “Miss Amber” had put him in the dryer with towels and spun him “round and round.”

Local WFTV reported that Chapman then opened the door, closed it, and started the machine again, the boy explained, according to the station.

According to WFTV, Chapman was released on a $15,000 bond and is awaiting a trial date.

