Paul Heyman Feigns Hopping The Barricade At WWE RAW, Roman Reigns Consoles Him With A Hug (Video)

By Bill Pritchard
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Heyman was all fired up after WWE RAW went off the air, but his Tribal Chief was able to calm him down. As seen in the videos below, Paul Heyman got into it with a fan and feigned hopping the barricade. Roman Reigns and The Usos faced off...

Roman Reigns
Paul Heyman
Jimmy Uso
Drew Mcintyre
Bret Hart Reacts To CM Punk, Dax Harwood Paying Homage To Him In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is very appreciative of CM Punk and Dax Harwood constantly paying homage to him on AEW TV. We noted earlier how Punk’s AEW debut match against Darby Allin was a beat-for-beat tribute to Hart’s match against The 1-2-3 Kid on a 1994 episode of RAW. Furthermore, during his Dog Collar Match against MJF at AEW Revolution, Punk replicated the exact finish to the Bret Hart vs. Roddy Piper match at WrestleMania 8. Punk also paid tribute to Hart when he executed a small package to pin Wardlow earlier this year on Dynamite. That match, especially the finish, was reminiscent to the Bret Hart vs. Diesel match from the 1995 Survivor Series.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Star Undergoes An Odd Name Change

I’m not sure if that’s a name. Having the right ring name is one of the most important things about a wrestler’s entire career. If someone isn’t called the right thing, or even something good, you can leave the wrestler in a pretty bad place. WWE has a tendency to make some interesting choices when it comes to name changes and that seems to be the case all over again.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – April 11, 2022

WWE RAW Results – April 11, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package looking at how Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 to defeat Seth Rollins, and then returned to RAW last week to make it known he’s gunning for gold in WWE, and doing it in the name of his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.
DETROIT, MI
