ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Worst Accent in TV History

By Joanna Robinson
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(1:36) — RECAP: Dave, Joanna, and Neil reveal the results of last week’s poll. (2:26) – MOON KNIGHT: They discuss their thoughts on the show so far and how it inspired this week’s debate. (12:14) — RULES: Neil explains the rules for this...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Did Jordan Peele Somehow Ruin ‘Atlanta’?

Justin Charity and Micah Peters start by discussing their disappointment in the newest season of Atlanta. Then, Micah provides his thoughts on the first two episodes of Moon Knight. For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here. Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters. Associate...
ATLANTA, GA
24/7 Wall St.

38 Iconic Game Show Hosts in American TV History

American audiences love good game shows. In addition to being entertaining, they are also engaging, offering a healthy challenge and a dose of inspiration. Viewers can play along at home or root for their favorite contestants, who are often average people that have an extraordinary opportunity to win it big. These bootstrapping contestants inspire audience […]
TV SHOWS
The Ringer

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 3 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys return to break down their thoughts on the latest episode of Moon Knight. First, Charles serves up all the need-to-know in the Midnight Manifest (5:25). Later, they discuss what exactly are Moon Knight’s powers (45:30), before discussing Jomi’s dating life (1:08:00). Hosts: Van Lathan and...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Severance’ Season Finale Recap

Joanna and Mal dive into the finale of the first season of Apple TV’s Severance, sharing their instant reactions and deeper thoughts on the season as a whole.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ringer
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The 10 worst Irish accents on film ranked, from Tom Cruise to Julia Roberts

The Irish accent is consistently voted one of the most attractive in the world, yet even some of the world’s finest actors have trouble with it. Leonardo DiCaprio tried, as did Julia Roberts (twice), and dare we even mention Brad Pitt?Today (17 March) marks St Patrick’s Day, and if you have no pub and/or beer plans, why not experience the next best thing: reminiscing about the wonkiest Irish accents in film history.New to this great lineage of bad accents is Wild Mountain Thyme, a romantic drama released in the UK in early 2021 and so inexplicable that even literal...
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 2 Deep Dive

Mal and Jo summon the deep dive into the second episode of Disney’s Moon Knight (06:45). They dive into the intricate relationship being established between Steven and Mark (26:33), along with Ethan Hawke’s portrayal of Arthur Harrow (71:02). Later they dive into their favorite Easter eggs and answer your mailbag questions.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
MOVIES
The Ringer

The Black Fairy Tales and White Nightmares of ‘Atlanta’

Donald Glover is television’s consummate mythmaker. Every season of Atlanta arrives like a prepackaged sausage. Depending upon your appetite, the mystery meats that go into the show’s creation are just as interesting as what appears on screen. It’s become TV lore that Glover and Co. had to “Trojan horse” the surrealist ambitions of the show’s first season to a less-than-enthusiastic FX. Less than two years after the show premiered, Glover compared his vision of the plot-light follow-up to the 1992 direct-to-video classic, Tiny Toon Adventures: How I Spent My Vacation. So when Glover revealed that his desire for Atlanta’s penultimate season was to make a “Black fairy tale,” the grand design felt as quaint as it was potentially fraught.
ATLANTA, GA
The Ringer

When Will the Ukraine War End?

On today’s show, we start with 10 Good Minutes on the extremely funny and very chaotic saga of Elon Musk vs. Twitter. Last week, Musk bought enough Twitter shares to become the company’s largest individual shareholder. Then, Twitter announced that Musk would become a board member. Then, Musk tweeted a bunch of embarrassing things about Twitter, suggesting the platform was “dying” and that its headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter. Then, Twitter announced that Musk would not be a board member. What is happening?! Casey Newton, the author of the Platformer newsletter, joins the show to share his reporting and speculation. Part of their conversation has been excerpted below.
ECONOMY
The Ringer

‘Jackass Forever’ and the Jackass Legacy With Wee Man

Jason “Wee Man” Acuña joins Johnny to talk about growing up in Southern California, getting deep into skateboarding culture, how he got started with the Jackass crew, and filming their new movie Jackass Forever. Host: Johnny Bananas. Guest: Jason “Wee Man” Acuña. Producer: Sasha...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Ringer

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 3 Recap: Moving Heaven and Earth

After two weeks of introducing its audience to Steven Grant, the luckless former gift shop employee with a fake British accent, Moon Knight heads to Egypt with a new protagonist in Marc Spector. The third episode of Marvel’s Disney+ series finds the mercenary turned superhero in Cairo trying to hunt...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The Man Behind the Mustache

Lalo Salamanca was heard before he was seen. Toward the end of the fourth season of Better Call Saul, his voice emanates from the kitchen of El Michoacano. Los Imperials “Al Compás De Mi Caballo” is blasting as Nacho Varga walks in, befuddled by this stranger who has seemingly taken over the Mexican restaurant that serves as the Salamanca family’s base of operations in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Following the voice with apprehension, ready to draw his gun, what Nacho finds is a boisterous, mustachioed man gleefully whipping up a plate of tacos. “You are going to love this,” the man says, flipping between English and Spanish. “I made this just for you. Never in your life have you tasted something so delicious, it’s true. … You’re gonna die.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy