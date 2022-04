Part of Pandemic-Proof, Future Perfect’s series on the upgrades we can make to prepare for the next pandemic. When Covid-19 first hit the US health care system, the biggest concerns about responding to the crisis were about physical infrastructure: Would hospitals have enough ventilators or physical space to care for a surge of patients? But the shortfalls that limited the American response were ultimately about the country’s human infrastructure: There were not enough nurses in hospitals, not enough staff in long-term care facilities, not enough public health workers.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO