ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Man killed, woman rushed to hospital in Twin Falls crash

By EastIdahoNews.com staff
eastidahonews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday at 3:40 p.m. on N. 2500 East at E. 3700 North...

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 1

Related
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Truck Crashes Near Canyon Edge Near Hansen Bridge

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at the Hansen Bridge this morning. Idaho's 511 is showing a truck off the side of the highway on the south side of the Hansen Bridge. It appears traffic is moving slowly across the bridge. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, northbound traffic is blocked and southbound traffic is moving slowly. The truck crashed through the guardrail down an embankment feet from the Snake River Canyon edge. The driver of the truck was uninjured.
HANSEN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Accidents
Twin Falls County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Rogerson, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Twin Falls County, ID
Twin Falls County, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Twin Falls, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local men facing up to life in prison if convicted of meth, fentanyl charges

Two local men face up to life in prison after police say they were found to have been trafficking about four pounds of methamphetamine and possessed over 4,000 fentanyl pills in East Idaho recently. Levi Jerome McGraw, 31, American Falls and Derek Matthew Ross, 40, of Pocatello, have both been charged with felonies for trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with the intent to deliver following a traffic stop on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom on Sunday, according to police and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Injury crash on Highway 30 near J.R. Simplot Don Plant backs up traffic for an hour

Traffic was backed up in both directions on Highway 30 near the J.R. Simplot Don Plant for about an hour on Friday morning following an injury accident. As a result of a 10 a.m. collision between a sedan and a truck, a man was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for injuries that were not life threatening, police said. The backup had cleared by 11 a.m. Idaho State Police and the Power County Sheriff's Office responded. The crash is under investigation.
POWER COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rushed To Hospital#Traffic Accident#Dodge#The Idaho State Police
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Salina Post

Man hospitalized after incident at I-70 rest area

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Friday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Hyundai Elantra driven by Martin Miquel Estrada, 29, Kansas City, Mo., entered the westbound rest area at I-70 and Kansas 156. The driver did not make the...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
FOX59

Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in Tipton Co.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tipton County have arrested an Ohio man in connection to a deadly crash on U.S. 31. According to investigators, Bruce Patterson, 22, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was driving a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. 31. They say as Patterson approached the traffic light at 31 and Division Road, the light turned […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

I-80 rollover semi-truck crash leaves one dead

WENDOVER, Nev. (ABC4) – A rollover crash involving a semi-truck on I-80 has left one person dead on Monday night. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened around 9 p.m. on I-80 at mile marker 5 near Wendover, Nev. which is close to the Utah border. UHP says a disabled vehicle was pulled over […]
WEST WENDOVER, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy