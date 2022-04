Hersheypark will open its doors for its annual Springtime in the Park event next month, but this time they won’t be accepting any dollars or cents. The amusement park announced on its website that starting April 2, it will be cashless. The park says it will accept all major credit cards, debit cards and Hersheypark gift cards, as well as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

LIFESTYLE ・ 29 DAYS AGO