Gas stations have gotten wise to would-be thieves by requiring pre-payment to start the pumps. This has likely diminished the number of people driving away with a full tank of stolen gas, but thieves will often look for new opportunities when one ends. In Texas, thieves have resorted to fashioning minivans with trap doors to siphon gas straight from a gas station's underground storage tanks.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO