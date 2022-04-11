Suspect in custody after 2 shot on South Street in Vicksburg
UPDATE:
VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One person was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on South Street in Vicksburg on Monday, April 11.
The Vicksburg Post reported the shooting happened after a fight between a grandparent and granddaughter. Police said the granddaughter shot the grandparent and her boyfriend during the incident.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
The victims’ injuries were not life threatening.
VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a woman was shot on Monday, April 11.
The Vicksburg Daily News (VDN) reported the shooting happened in the 1400 block of South Street. Police said the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.
According to VDN, the shooting is believed to be a family dispute between a mother and daughter. Police believe the daughter left the scene with the weapon in a white Honda Accord.
