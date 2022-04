SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bars and pubs across Sacramento are getting ready for the return of full-scale St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The last time crowds filled local establishments for St. Patrick’s Day was in 2019. One year later in 2020, lockdowns stemming from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurants and bars to close and made people stay at home. Then in 2021, while many bars did have St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, they had to follow strict mask requirements and capacity limits.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO