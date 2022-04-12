ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Major Charlie O’Shea making positive progress from Wincanton fall

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkh6Z_0f6sYWB500

Amateur jockey Major Charlie O’Shea is making progress from serious injuries sustained in a fall at Wincanton on Sunday.

The fixture was abandoned before the final race with O’Shea receiving treatment after being unseated from the Syd Hosie-trained Paudie at the second fence of the New John Dufosee Novices’ Hunter Chase.

He was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he remains in intensive care.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund on Tuesday afternoon said his condition was improving.

The statement read: “Major Charlie O’Shea is making good progress in Bristol Southmead Hospital where he has been treated for a flail chest sustained during his fall on Sunday.

It was initially thought he may need cardiothoracic surgery to repair his chest wall injuries, but this now seems less likely, his sedation has been reduced and he has been able to come off the ventilator

“This was a serious injury which occurs when multiple ribs are fractured on both sides of the chest disrupting the bellows mechanism which allows us to breathe in and out.

“Charlie was put on a ventilator to support his breathing directly after the injury. It was initially thought he may need cardiothoracic surgery to repair his chest wall injuries, but this now seems less likely, his sedation has been reduced and he has been able to come off the ventilator.

“His wife Kate has been able to spend time with him and reports he is sitting up in bed and talking. It is hoped he will be able to leave intensive care in the next few days.

“Charlie and his family are extremely grateful for the care and expertise of the hospital staff and the good wishes from the racing community.”

Prior to the fall, O’Shea has been in brilliant form in the saddle this season, partnering Rolling Dylan to land the Royal Artillery Gold Cup at Sandown and following up in the Grand Military Gold Cup.

O’Shea has spent most of his military career in 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery and for the last five years worked as a naval gunfire liaison officer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gaillard Du Mesnil heads 51 in Irish National reckoning

Ante-post favourites Gaillard Du Mesnil, Farclas and Max Flamingo top 51 horses in contention for the 150th running of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Monday. Gordon Elliott is responsible for 16 of the acceptors at the forfeit stage with 8-1 chance Farclas, who bypassed the Randox Grand...
WORLD
newschain

Emil Riis doubtful for Preston as they prepare to take on Millwall

Preston forward Emil Riis is doubtful for Friday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall. The Dane was forced off with a hamstring issue during last weekend’s 2-1 win over QPR and will be assessed. North End striker Ched Evans is back available following a foot problem, while defender...
SOCCER
newschain

Ameynah cut for 1000 Guineas after Newmarket victory

Roger Varian is not ruling out a tilt at the Qipco 1000 Guineas with Ameynah after she impressed in the opening race at Newmarket on Wednesday. Runner-up over the course and distance in October, the daughter of Exceed And Excel was an even-money favourite to go one better on her return to action in the Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wincanton#Gold Cup#The Injured Jockeys Fund
newschain

New York police hunt gunman after subway shooting

A man who posted social media videos describing the US as a racist place awash in violence and recounting his struggle with mental illness remains at large a day after an attack on a subway train in New York left 10 people wounded by gunfire. Mayor Eric Adams said that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

Silver takes Cheltenham gold

Sam Thomas’ Stolen Silver ended his season on a high note with a decisive victory in the Grade Two Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy Handicap Chase at Cheltenham. The gelding began the term with a triumph at Market Rasen and went on to run respectably without winning in a string of handicap and graded contests.
SPORTS
newschain

Holidaymakers advised to plan ahead amid potential for Easter queues

Travellers have been advised to plan ahead and avoid the busiest times if possible amid concerns of Easter getaway chaos. The Department for Transport said it is working with operators to minimise disruption, but advising people to allow extra time for their journeys. Holidaymakers have already faced flight cancellations this...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Everton agree deal with builders over £500m fixed fee to complete new stadium

Everton have agreed a deal with the firm constructing their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock which will see the project completed for a fixed fee of £500million. The PA news agency understands despite spiralling costs for materials and logistics across the globe the club have negotiated an agreement which will see the project delivered for the cost initially touted back in 2018.
SPORTS
newschain

Fleetwood’s Ged Garner could miss Oxford game amid fears his season is over

Fleetwood striker Ged Garner will miss Saturday’s visit of Oxford in League One amid fears his season is over. Stephen Crainey said the hamstring injury Garner suffered in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Accrington was a serious one and may bring an early end to the campaign for the 23-year-old, who has already missed two and a half months.
SOCCER
newschain

Detained P&O Ferries boat Pride of Kent reinspected

A P&O Ferries vessel detained over safety concerns for more than a fortnight is being reinspected. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said it is assessing whether Pride of Kent is safe to resume sailings from Dover. P&O Ferries suspended most of its operations when it replaced nearly 800 seafarers...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
newschain

Harry and Meghan’s foundation announces new philanthropic grants

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charitable body has announced it is investing in more organisations that have “taken a lead in improving our digital community”. Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation has awarded “philanthropic grants” to a project working to give voices to local communities, and another funding academic research aimed at addressing the “challenges and opportunities of social media”.
CHARITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy