Major Charlie O’Shea making positive progress from Wincanton fall

Amateur jockey Major Charlie O’Shea is making progress from serious injuries sustained in a fall at Wincanton on Sunday.

The fixture was abandoned before the final race with O’Shea receiving treatment after being unseated from the Syd Hosie-trained Paudie at the second fence of the New John Dufosee Novices’ Hunter Chase.

He was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he remains in intensive care.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund on Tuesday afternoon said his condition was improving.

The statement read: “Major Charlie O’Shea is making good progress in Bristol Southmead Hospital where he has been treated for a flail chest sustained during his fall on Sunday.

It was initially thought he may need cardiothoracic surgery to repair his chest wall injuries, but this now seems less likely, his sedation has been reduced and he has been able to come off the ventilator

“This was a serious injury which occurs when multiple ribs are fractured on both sides of the chest disrupting the bellows mechanism which allows us to breathe in and out.

“Charlie was put on a ventilator to support his breathing directly after the injury. It was initially thought he may need cardiothoracic surgery to repair his chest wall injuries, but this now seems less likely, his sedation has been reduced and he has been able to come off the ventilator.

“His wife Kate has been able to spend time with him and reports he is sitting up in bed and talking. It is hoped he will be able to leave intensive care in the next few days.

“Charlie and his family are extremely grateful for the care and expertise of the hospital staff and the good wishes from the racing community.”

Prior to the fall, O’Shea has been in brilliant form in the saddle this season, partnering Rolling Dylan to land the Royal Artillery Gold Cup at Sandown and following up in the Grand Military Gold Cup.

O’Shea has spent most of his military career in 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery and for the last five years worked as a naval gunfire liaison officer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox