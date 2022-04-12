ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Scharmack found guilty on 20 counts of child sex crimes

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TBGQ_0f6sYI4900

James Scharmack, 41 of Alamogordo, was found guilty on 20 charges of criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact of minors under age 13.

The verdict came after a three-day trial. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning the guilty verdict.

Scharmack has been in pre-trial detention since Feb. 19, 2019 and will remain incarcerated until his sentencing hearing which has not yet been scheduled.

At his sentencing, Scharmack will face a mandatory 18-year sentence on each count of criminal sexual penetration which means he could be sentenced to 345 years in prison.

Scharmack was found guilty on 15 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13 and five counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under 13.

The three survivors were siblings who were abused by Scharmack when they were between the ages of 8 and 12 years old between August 2017 and February 2019.

More: Otero County man accused of raping children indicted on 20 counts

The children told their mother by giving her a note while Scharmack was on an errand with one of the survivors. Upon their return, the mother asked about the note. The survivor said it was true, Scharmack said it was not.

The mother told Scharmack that she was going to call the police and he was to leave the home and not return.

This case was investigated by Alamogordo Police Detective William Lewandowski.

Sign up for our newsletter, the Daily Briefing , to get stories like this one delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

Also, the Otero County Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT), was involved in this case. The MDT is comprised of participating members from agencies, including Kid’s Inc., Child Advocacy Center (for forensic interviewing), SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners), Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD), law enforcement and the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter. If you have questions about your subscription, please contact Customer Service at  AlamogordoDailyNews@Gannett.com or call 1-877-301-0013.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Scharmack found guilty on 20 counts of child sex crimes

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Otero County, NM
Alamogordo, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Alamogordo, NM
Otero County, NM
Crime & Safety
Sand Hills Express

London cop convicted of rape and murder faces 4 new charges

London — A former police officer jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of a London woman as she walked home is now facing four charges of indecent exposure, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Friday. The alleged offenses took place in the Swanley area of southeast England in late January and February last year, just before Wayne Couzens killed Sarah Everard on March 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Sentencing#Child Advocacy#The Daily Briefing
US News and World Report

Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Police at U.S. Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Iraq war veteran who allegedly formed a militia he dubbed the "Proud Boys of North Texas" pleaded guilty on Thursday to a single count of assaulting or resisting police, a charge related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol in an effort to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election.
TEXAS STATE
NebraskaTV

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry found guilty on three counts

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Nebraska Representative Jeff Fortenberry has been found guilty on three counts after prosecutors alleged he lied to FBI agents in reference to illegal contributions made by a foreign national to the congressman’s 2016 re-election campaign. The felony charges the representative has been found guilty...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ammon Bundy found guilty on two counts in 2021 case, sentenced to one year probation

BOISE — Gubernatorial candidate and far-right activist Ammon Bundy was found guilty on Wednesday on one trespassing charge and one charge of delaying an officer. He received a $3,315 fine and was sentenced to one year of probation on the grounds he does not receive another misdemeanor, after the state said he is a public figure and has not been deterred by past sentences.
BOISE, ID
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo Daily News

583
Followers
187
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Alamogordo Daily News, founded in 1898, is a daily newspaper published in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

 http://alamogordonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy