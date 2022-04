Beer is delicious and this St. Patrick's Day, it will be flowing. But for me, hold the green, that's just unnecessary. We've talked a lot about terrific places to get great beer in New Jersey. One of my favorites is Flying Fish Brewery based in Cherry Hill. Barry is the brewmaster and has become a friend over the years. The selection of Jersey beers is outstanding and diverse. Most of the time you can open our fridge and find a cold Flying Fish waiting for you! My go-to is the Hopfish IPA.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 28 DAYS AGO