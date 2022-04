PANAMA CITY BEACH — Bre Clark struck out 10 batters and allowed just one hit in five innings as the Arnold softball team shut out Blountstown 10-0 on Monday night. Malena Bearden led the Marlins (14-2) offensively with two doubles and four RBI, while Lily Cobb was 3 for 3 with two runs, two stolen bases, and an RBI. Kaylie Mellies also went 2 for 3 with a run. Clark also added a double, a run, and an RBI.

