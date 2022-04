The Clay Bar Co. opened March 18 at 1027 Sawdust Road, Ste. 200, The Woodlands. According to the owner, The Clay Bar Co. is a sister studio to Potteryland, which is located at 1027 Sawdust Road, Ste. 1, The Woodlands. The Clay Bar Co. offers pottery wheel workshops for beginners, studio memberships, clay hand building classes, clay date nights, six-week pottery courses and clay impressions. 281-651-2015. www.theclaybar.co.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO