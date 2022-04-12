Much cooler winds & temperatures for Tuesday
Gusty north winds are bringing a cool down to our Tuesday, but at least we can see the mountains today. The thick, brown dust has cleared as winds have shifted and relaxed only a little behind last night’s cold front. Highs will drop to the much cooler low 60s today with breezes still blowing. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a nice Easter Sunday on the horizon.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0