Much cooler winds & temperatures for Tuesday

 1 day ago

Gusty north winds are bringing a cool down to our Tuesday, but at least we can see the mountains today. The thick, brown dust has cleared as winds have shifted and relaxed only a little behind last night’s cold front. Highs will drop to the much cooler low 60s today with breezes still blowing. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a nice Easter Sunday on the horizon.

