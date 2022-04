Today is the 57th anniversary of the famous Palm Sunday tornado outbreak of April 11, 1965. There were 271 killed and approx. 1,500 injured that day. The picture at the top is the Swan Inn at 6 Mile Road and Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park (by Walter Nelson). A long-track F4 tornado moved from Ottawa Co. into Kent Co. – hitting Comstock Park and Rockford, then moving northeast into Montcalm Co. before dissipating. Here’s the story of some survivors. Check out photos from the aftermath of the twister. Could it happen again? Major West Michigan tornadoes through the decades.

COMSTOCK PARK, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO