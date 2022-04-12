ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County, KY

Kentucky Woman Indicted for Murder After Allegedly Killing 16-Year-Old Girl in Wrong-Way Crash

By Alberto Luperon
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A Kentucky woman who was accused of killing a teenage girl in a car crash has been indicted for murder. Theresa Ann Devine, 43, was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center on the murder charge, as well as charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree, assault in the first...

Law & Crime

