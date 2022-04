We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cooking vegetarian is such an enjoyable approach to weeknight dinners, even if you eat meat. In my cookbook, I Dream of Dinner (so You Don’t Have To), half of the 150 recipes are happily meat-free. They all pair readily available ingredients like grains, beans, vegetables, noodles, and tofu with big-flavor pantry staples like olives, harissa, and pickled peppers for dinners that are delicious — and quick. None of the recipes in this Next Week’s Meal Plan will take you more than 45 minutes, but speed is just one of the many benefits to eating vegetarian on nights when you’re hungry and/or hurried.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO