High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield; Hocking STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF FAIRFIELD AND HOCKING COUNTIES THROUGH MIDNIGHT EDT At 1117 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Williamsport to Waverly, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Logan, Nelsonville, Baltimore, Buckeye Lake, Bremen, Millersport, Pleasantville, Hocking Hills State Park, Hide-A-Way Hills, Fairfield Beach, Starr, Royalton, Lithopolis, Amanda, Thurston, Stoutsville, Laurelville, Carroll and Sugar Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
