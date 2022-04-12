High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The National Weather Service in Marquette MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. .Recent rainfall and snow melt have led to an increase in water levels for the Paint River at Crystal Falls. Water levels are expected to rise through early Thursday evening, then begin slowly falling Thursday night. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY MORNING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday afternoon to a crest of 7.2 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.1 feet on 06/01/1970. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

IRON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO