The TECO Line Streetcar Hits Highest Monthly Ridership Ever

The TECO Line Streetcar carried a record 107,956 trips in March 2022

The TECO Line Streetcar broke an all-time monthly ridership record in March 2022 with 107,956 trips reported.

It was the highest monthly ridership in the TECO Line Streetcar's almost 20 years of service.

The record ridership is believed to be a result of a variety of factors: a boom in population growth along the Streetcar line, a mix of events in downtown and Ybor in March, and a return in Hillsborough County tourism.

The TECO Line Streetcar is a partnership between HART, the City of Tampa, and Tampa Historic Streetcar, Inc.

Visit www.TECOLineStreetcar.org for a live streetcar map, schedules, and more information on the TECO Line Streetcar.

