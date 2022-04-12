ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We asked for photos of pets in bluebonnets, then we got these

By Grace Reader
KXAN
 1 day ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We didn’t say dogs, but when we asked for photo s of pets in bluebonnets, that’s pretty much what we expected.

YOUR PHOTOS: Pets enjoy bluebonnet season in Central Texas

That’s why we were pleased to get an email from Norman Aronsen, who packed up his reptiles and headed to the H-E-B in Bastrop, where there is a small area of bluebonnets next to the parking lot.

After sharing his photos on his own Facebook page, Aronsen said a friend showed him the KXAN post asking for bluebonnet photos, which prompted Aronsen to send his snapshots our way.

The results are magnificent.

“The small reptile is Daisy – a bearded dragon. The large one is Ikora, a blue tegu,” Aronsen kindly explained in his email. Here are the photos Aronsen captured:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rDbo_0f6sVjAV00
    Daisy, a bearded dragon, in the bluebonnets near H-E-B (Courtesy: Norman Aronsen)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLg6C_0f6sVjAV00
    Daisy, a bearded dragon, in the bluebonnets near H-E-B (Courtesy: Norman Aronsen)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEpjq_0f6sVjAV00
    Ikora, a blue tegu, in the bluebonnets near H-E-B (Courtesy: Norman Aronsen)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XExfJ_0f6sVjAV00
    Daisy, a bearded dragon, in the bluebonnets near H-E-B (Courtesy: Norman Aronsen)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRLK0_0f6sVjAV00
    Daisy, a bearded dragon, in the bluebonnets near H-E-B (Courtesy: Norman Aronsen)

We love your dogs in bluebonnets too, though. I mean, come on. Who doesn’t love a puppy in bluebonnets? Here are some of those, in case you were wondering:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiuCo_0f6sVjAV00
    Puppy in bluebonnets in Austin (Courtesy of Shauna Price)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfBlU_0f6sVjAV00
    Ace, a lab/retriever mix, enjoys the bluebonnets on a sunny day (Courtesy of @ace_instapup)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZqGv_0f6sVjAV00
    Rosé the Shih Tzu looking beautiful with the bluebonnets (Viewer Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tePIJ_0f6sVjAV00
    Heidi the dog chilling out in a patch of bluebonnets in Cedar Park (Courtesy of Sherry Foreman)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZghGg_0f6sVjAV00
    Sonny the dog posing amongst the bluebonnets (KXAN Photo/Harley Tamplin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dd6H1_0f6sVjAV00
    Nellie the dog enjoying her time in the sun and bluebonnets (KXAN Photo/Billy Gates)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxUDH_0f6sVjAV00
    HAVOK the Great Dane sits in a field of bluebonnets as HeyU the cat is ready to pounce (Courtesy of Veronique Matthews)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PLHY_0f6sVjAV00
    Dog sits among the bluebonnets during springtime in Central Texas (Courtesy of Brittany Myrhang)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUjuf_0f6sVjAV00
    Baby spending her day in Bluebonnets. (Photo courtesy of Carri Crowe)

And we can’t leave out our feline friends. Meet Hazel, who is not a reptile:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Re2fb_0f6sVjAV00
Hazel the cat peers out from a field of bluebonnets (Courtesy of Teresa Williams)
Comments / 2

