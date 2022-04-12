We asked for photos of pets in bluebonnets, then we got these

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We didn’t say dogs, but when we asked for photo s of pets in bluebonnets, that’s pretty much what we expected.

That’s why we were pleased to get an email from Norman Aronsen, who packed up his reptiles and headed to the H-E-B in Bastrop, where there is a small area of bluebonnets next to the parking lot.

After sharing his photos on his own Facebook page, Aronsen said a friend showed him the KXAN post asking for bluebonnet photos, which prompted Aronsen to send his snapshots our way.

The results are magnificent.

“The small reptile is Daisy – a bearded dragon. The large one is Ikora, a blue tegu,” Aronsen kindly explained in his email. Here are the photos Aronsen captured:

Daisy, a bearded dragon, in the bluebonnets near H-E-B (Courtesy: Norman Aronsen)

Ikora, a blue tegu, in the bluebonnets near H-E-B (Courtesy: Norman Aronsen)

We love your dogs in bluebonnets too, though. I mean, come on. Who doesn’t love a puppy in bluebonnets? Here are some of those, in case you were wondering:

Puppy in bluebonnets in Austin (Courtesy of Shauna Price)

Ace, a lab/retriever mix, enjoys the bluebonnets on a sunny day (Courtesy of @ace_instapup)

Rosé the Shih Tzu looking beautiful with the bluebonnets (Viewer Photo)

Heidi the dog chilling out in a patch of bluebonnets in Cedar Park (Courtesy of Sherry Foreman)

Sonny the dog posing amongst the bluebonnets (KXAN Photo/Harley Tamplin)

Nellie the dog enjoying her time in the sun and bluebonnets (KXAN Photo/Billy Gates)

HAVOK the Great Dane sits in a field of bluebonnets as HeyU the cat is ready to pounce (Courtesy of Veronique Matthews)

Dog sits among the bluebonnets during springtime in Central Texas (Courtesy of Brittany Myrhang)

Baby spending her day in Bluebonnets. (Photo courtesy of Carri Crowe)

And we can’t leave out our feline friends. Meet Hazel, who is not a reptile:

Hazel the cat peers out from a field of bluebonnets (Courtesy of Teresa Williams)

