We asked for photos of pets in bluebonnets, then we got these
AUSTIN (KXAN) — We didn’t say dogs, but when we asked for photo s of pets in bluebonnets, that’s pretty much what we expected.YOUR PHOTOS: Pets enjoy bluebonnet season in Central Texas
That’s why we were pleased to get an email from Norman Aronsen, who packed up his reptiles and headed to the H-E-B in Bastrop, where there is a small area of bluebonnets next to the parking lot.
After sharing his photos on his own Facebook page, Aronsen said a friend showed him the KXAN post asking for bluebonnet photos, which prompted Aronsen to send his snapshots our way.
The results are magnificent.
“The small reptile is Daisy – a bearded dragon. The large one is Ikora, a blue tegu,” Aronsen kindly explained in his email. Here are the photos Aronsen captured:
We love your dogs in bluebonnets too, though. I mean, come on. Who doesn’t love a puppy in bluebonnets? Here are some of those, in case you were wondering:
And we can’t leave out our feline friends. Meet Hazel, who is not a reptile:Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 2