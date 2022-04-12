ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Duke promotes support staffer Amile Jefferson to assistant coach

By Tyler Mansfield about 11 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ei0n9_0f6sVLBB00
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

As new Duke head men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer pieces together his staff, he has made a big promotion from within the Blue Devils’ program – elevating Amile Jefferson from director of player development to assistant coach. The team officially announced the news on Tuesday morning.

“I’m deeply honored and excited to be here and be part of this team that Jon Scheyer is building,” Jefferson said in a statement. “I feel a special bond and connection to Durham, our fans and our entire Duke family. Being here means the world to me. I want to extend my appreciation to Coach K for the opportunity to begin my coaching career last year, and I’m grateful for Jon for allowing me to continue it.”

Jefferson, 28, played at Duke from 2012-2017 before going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft. The power forward went on to play for the Iowa Wolves in the NBA G-League from 2017-2018 before being a part of the Orlando Magic’s franchise from 2018-2020. Jefferson played his final season of basketball overseas in Turkey from 2020-2021.

A Philadelphia native, Jefferson was hired as Duke’s director of player development in July of 2021 and now makes the move up to an assistant coach with his alma mater.

“Having a front-row seat for the evolution of Amile’s career has been special,” Scheyer said in a statement. “His passion, knowledge, and ability to relate to our guys is second-to-none. He played a valuable role for our team this season, particularly in the development of our frontcourt, and this promotion allows him to make an ever bigger impact in the years ahead.

“His experience in the NBA combined with being a national champion, three-time captain and four-time Academic All-ACC pick at Duke makes Amile an essential voice on our team.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Duke Star Officially Hired As Assistant Coach

Jon Scheyer is building a family at Duke, and it starts with former players. On Tuesday, the Blue Devils officially hired Amile Jefferson to join Scheyer’s staff as an assistant coach. Jefferson spent the 2021 season as Duke’s basketball director of player development. He’ll now transition into an assistant...
DURHAM, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Nolan Smith Reveals What Coach K Said About His Decision

While Mike Krzyzewski is obviously the most high-profile departure from Duke’s men’s basketball coaching staff, he’s not the only man leaving. Shortly after the Blue Devils’ Final Four loss to North Carolina, which ended Coach K’s career, Duke assistant coach and former star guard Nolan Smith accepted a position at Louisville. The move allows Smith to coach at his father’s alma mater, a school that holds a special place in his heart.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Scheyer
Person
Amile Jefferson
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Duke’s new assistant coach

Duke’s fairytale final season for head coach Mike Krzyzewski fell short of their ultimate goal of a national championship, losing to North Carolina in the Final Four. The program is now set to go through a significant change without Coach K, with associate head coach Jon Scheyer now taking over the program in the 2022-23 season. Scheyer will need to pick up where Krzyzewski finished and keep them as the powerhouse basketball program that they have been over the years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith’s Message For The Lakers Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Lakers are a mess. What’s the solution? Maybe they should hire ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. At least that’s what Smith thinks they should do. During ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning, Smith suggested the Lakers hire him to be their President of Basketball Operations. We’re pretty sure he wasn’t kidding.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba G League#The Blue Devils#Nba Draft#The Orlando Magic
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Seemingly Takes A Shot At Lakers' Stars Who Didn't Play Against The Nuggets: "Team Win. Eight Guys In Double Figures. We Finally Guarded!"

Frank Vogel looks as good as gone, just 2 years after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA championship. Since the news of Vogel's expected departure came out, several further reports about how he has lost the faith of the players, some of whom used to text during games, have emerged. And it's sadly become evident that the stars of the team no longer want to listen to what direction Vogel wants to take them in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WILX-TV

Duke Coach Headed to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach. It is Payne’s first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and six overall with the Blue Devils.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
39K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy