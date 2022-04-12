ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sitterly Rd bridge to close in April, entire Summer

By Michael O'Brien
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to DOT, the Sitterly Road bridge will be closed from April 18 to 22 as crews work on replacing the bridge. The bridge will reopen after April 22 but will close again in June for the entire summer as crews permanently install the new bridge.

The work has been planned to correspond with local schools’ spring break to minimize travel impacts on school buses. A detour will be posted with signs for motorists to use Clifton Park Center Road, State Route 146, U.S. Route 9, and Crossings Boulevard during the closure. Motorists should continue to watch for shoulder closures and off-peak lane closures on the Northway south of Exit 9, as this work progresses, as well as occasional periods of alternating lanes of travel on the Sitterly Road bridge after next week’s closure.

The bridge’s lengthy summer closure will start on June 18. DOT expects the bridge to reopen on September 12.

Incidental work will continue through the Fall with alternating one-way daily closures of Sitterly Road as necessary. In the Fall, two full weekend closures will be necessary to properly surface the new bridge deck.

DOT will be releasing more information as the project progresses. Clifton Park said they will continue to support their efforts to successfully complete the project as soon as possible.

