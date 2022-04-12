BART conducting patrols following NYC subway shooting

MILLBRAE (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit will be continuing to conduct high visibility patrols as it monitors the system following the deadly attack on the New York City subway Tuesday.

Ed Alvarez, the chief of BART police, told KRON4 that “BART Police are in direct contact with federal authorities and at this time there is no credible threat to California.”

“Nonetheless, BART Police will continue to conduct high visibility patrols through trains and stations and will use our system of more than 4,000 cameras to monitor the system,” he stated. “Riders are encouraged to report suspicious activity. Call BART Police Dispatch: 510-464-7000 or download the free BART Watch app available on the App Store and Google Play to make a report with your smart phone.”

It’s too early to tell if this was an act of terrorism.

Transit systems throughout America tend to respond by sometimes beefing up platforms and other areas if for nothing else than to show copycats that they are ready to roll.

