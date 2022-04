Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Pro Disc Golfer Harper Thompson who is also a Senior at Brentwood High School. Thompson shares with us how he got started playing disc golf, becoming a pro at age 9, and what he carries in his bag during tournaments. Now he’s preparing for the Tennessee Golf Disc Championship competition in June, he’s sharing what it takes to get ready for the game.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO