Tennessee receiver Velus Jones Jr. set for multiple visits ahead of NFL Draft

By Jonathan Wagner about 5 hours
 1 day ago
Wesley Hitt via Getty Images.

Velus Jones Jr. spent six years playing college football. He began his collegiate career with four years at USC before playing his final two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers. Now, Jones is looking to make an impression on teams ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jones will have two opportunities to impress teams ahead of the draft this week, as he is set for two visits.

WR and return specialist Velus Jones Jr is visiting the #Panthers today and the #Colts tomorrow, source said,” Rapoport tweeted.

Jones began turning heads at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran an impressive 4.32 40-yard dash, which was among the fastest times at the event.

In four years at USC, Jones caught 36 passes for 347 yards and a touchdown, returning 81 kickoffs for 1,947 yards (24 yards per return) and one touchdown. Jones caught 22 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in his first year at Tennessee, with 18 kick returns for 398 yards (22.1 yards per return). This past season, Jones turned in his best all-around season yet.

With the Volunteers in 2021, Jones returned 23 kicks for 628 yards and one touchdown. His 27.3 yards per return marked a career-high. Jones also played a big role offensively in Tennessee this past season, bringing in career-highs with 62 catches, 807 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jones could be an attractive option on Day 2 or 3 of the NFL Draft

In a deep receiver class, Jones isn’t likely to sneak into the first round of the NFL Draft. But he could sneak up as high as the second round. Prior to the combine, he was viewed as a likely Day 3 pick. But after he impressed, he could be rising up draft boards.

The Panthers would be an interesting fit for Jones in the draft. Carolina has D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson, and drafted Terrace Marshall Jr. last offseason. But the group struggled with inconsistency as the quarterbacks struggled too. Moore is the best of the bunch, and Anderson struggled with drops at times. Marshall caught just 17 passes as a rookie. Jones could provide a big boost to the return game, as well as give the team another threat down the field. The Panthers don’t hold second or third round picks, though, meaning that they’d have to wait until round three to grab Jones.

The Colts have Michael Pittman Jr. at receiver, and Parris Campbell. Outside of them, there are a lot of questions and holes to fill. Jones could immediately step in as an upgrade in the return game, and he could be in line for some playing time on offense right away in Indianapolis.

