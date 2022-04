Kansas Wesleyan University has announced the Spring 2022 winners of its Rebecca Chopp Transfer Scholarship. Joyce Yoo Adams, Salina, is a social work major originally from Hawaii. Beyond her life as a student, she is a mother and a military spouse. With her degree from KWU, she intends to build a clinic that provides free walk-ins, start her own scholarship fund and become an active member of her community.

SALINA, KS ・ 20 DAYS AGO