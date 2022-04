The Bank of England has raised interest rates again as it warned the Ukraine conflict could see under-pressure households hit with double-digit inflation later this year.Members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted eight to one to increase rates from 0.5% to 0.75%, marking the third rise in a row.One policymaker voted to keep rates at 0.5% amid fears over the impact of the cost-of-living squeeze on wider economic growth as households and businesses are expected to rein in spending due to soaring costs.The Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of 8-1 to increase #BankRate to 0.75%. https://t.co/RKxtjPGONr...

BUSINESS ・ 27 DAYS AGO