ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

One killed in Olive Branch crash

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KORv2_0f6sSolB00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died after a crash in Olive Branch Monday morning, police say.

Olive Branch Police say the deadly crash happened on Goodman Road near Pleasant Hill.

Homeless teen reunited with dog he surrendered to MS animal shelter

As of 7 a.m., traffic is delayed in the area.

We will update this page when more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Missing man found after kidnapped at gunpoint in Frayser

UPDATE: Byrion Sorrell has been found safe, according to Memphis Police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was kidnapped at gunpoint and driven away in a car by two men Thursday morning, police said. Memphis Police issued a City Watch around noon for Byrion Sorrell, from the 2500 block of Chattering Lane in the Frayser area. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two indicted in connection with killing of couple taking son to court

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men have been indicted in connection with the slaying of a couple who were killed as they were preparing to take their son to court to testify against a man who shot him earlier that year, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Jaja Mani, also known as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KAKE TV

Loved ones identify 6 teens killed in Oklahoma crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KAKE) — Family and friends have identified six teenagers who were killed when their small car collided with a large truck hauling rocks in southern Oklahoma. The Tishomingo High School students — all between the ages of 15 and 17 — were Madison Robertson, Memory Wilson, Addison...
TISHOMINGO, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olive Branch, MS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Olive Branch, MS
Crime & Safety
WNCT

One person killed in three-vehicle crash in Onslow County

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed in a crash that happened on US Hwy. 17 South in Onslow County on Thursday. Sgt. Devin Rich with the NC State Highway Patrol told WNCT’s Claire Curry the crash happened when a vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a Jeep Wrangler. The driver, […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Olive Branch Police
WIBC.com

One Killed in West Side Crash on Rockville Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a crash on the west side Friday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred in the 6600 block of Rockville Road around 8 a.m. That is just west of Interstate 465 and South High School Road. It is unknown...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WREG

Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage to retire

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage announced his retirement Friday after 37 years in law enforcement. Gammage began his career in 1985, moved to Olive Branch in 1992 and was appointed chief in 2009. Mayor Ken Adams and the Board of Aldermen congratulated Gammage on his accomplishments. The search for a […]
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello woman killed in one-car crash

LUMBERLAND – A Monticello woman was killed in a one-car crash on Forestburgh Road in the Town of Lumberland early Wednesday evening, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office reported. The investigation at the scene revealed that Jacqueline Parrish, 39, was driving a 1996 Mercury Villager minivan when it crossed...
MONTICELLO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX Carolina

Coroner: One person killed in Wednesday morning crash in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person died in a wreck in Seneca Wednesday morning. Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Tokeena Road near Durango Road. Rebecca Glenn, 43, died in the crash. This is all the information...
SENECA, SC
WREG

Ark. police chase ends in Memphis after bank robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police chase that began in Arkansas after a bank robbery ended in South Memphis on Wednesday. According to police, Clyde Dear committed the bank robbery at the Evolve Bank & Trust Banking Center in West Memphis, Arkansas around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the $30,000 that was stolen contained a tracking […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after three church break-ins, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man is accused of breaking into three Mid-South churches and stealing expensive equipment. Larry Jackson, 19, is charged with three counts of burglary of a building, theft of property $1,000 or less and two counts of theft of property $1,000 – $2,500. Police say Jackson has burglarized three churches since March. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Law & Crime

Former Tennessee Nurse Convicted of Lesser Charge for Killing Elderly Patient by Giving Her Wrong Medication

Jurors convicted a former nurse of killing an elderly patient. RaDonda Vaught, 38, gave Charlene Murphey, 75, the wrong medication in the 2017 incident. The defense construed this as an honest mistake, and that systematic errors contributed to the death, according to NPR. She was made out to be a “scapegoat,” said attorney Peter Strianse. But a safety officer of the hospital Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, testified that technical problems got fixed weeks before Murphey’s death.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Holly Springs, MS hit with damage, outages after storms

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Residents of Holly Springs are cleaning up after severe weather tore through their community Wednesday evening. Thomas Passons says a tree on Walthall Road was hit by lightning and fell across the road ripping down power lines. “About five seconds after I started looking out the front door, just a giant […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

WREG

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy