Deadline to run for NY governor as a Democrat passes without Cuomo petitions

By Tal Axelrod
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
The deadline to file petitions to run for New York governor as a Democrat passed Monday without any documents being sent in from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

The deadline’s passing marks good news for New York Democrats who had feared that Cuomo could run in a Democratic primary and turn it from an easy contest for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) into a bloody intraparty brawl. However, Cuomo could still opt to run as an independent.

To run as an independent, Cuomo would not have to file any petitions until the end of May. He could also choose to wage a write-in campaign, an effort he could start as late as October.

The state Board of Elections shows that six people in total filed the necessary paperwork to run as a Democrat, including Hochul, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Thomas Suozzi.

Democrats have been biting their nails over Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace over allegations of sexual misconduct last year, a move that elevated Hochul, his then-lieutenant governor, into the top executive role.

Polls had shown that Cuomo would only trail Hochul by single digits in a primary, raising the stakes of a contentious nominating contest. Those polls show Hochul with yawning leads in the primary without Cuomo in the race.

However, Cuomo has said people are asking him if he’ll run again and that he’s weighing his options. Democrats have warned that an independent bid could take a chunk out of Hochul’s vote total in November and potentially even pave the way for a Republican to win the general election with a plurality of the vote.

