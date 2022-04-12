ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin claims Russia ‘had no other choice’ except to invade Ukraine

By Laura Kelly
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpiQC_0f6sSTAo00
Tweet

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said his country “had no other choice” but to invade Ukraine, calling it “the right decision.”

The isolated Russian leader’s remarks, which were translated by the state-owned media outlet RT, were described as discussing the “ongoing military operations in Ukraine,” which Putin called an “an obvious thing, it was unavoidable, the only question was one of timing.”

Putin reiterated his claims that Russia’s invasion was to “help people, saving them from Nazism,” a propaganda argument employed to invoke the former Soviet Union’s military victories in World War II.

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine are allegedly responsible for destroying a Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv, and global leaders have accused Russian forces of carrying out war crimes, including targeting civilians for extrajudicial killings and raping both women and children.

The mayor of the southern port city of Mariupol told The Associated Press that Russian forces are bringing in mobile crematoriums to burn bodies and said that civilian casualties are in the tens of thousands.

A Ukrainian military unit has said that Russian forces have deployed chemical weapons in Mariupol, an allegation that Western nations are working to verify and that could mark a sharp escalation of atrocities being uncovered.

While Russian forces have retreated from outside Kyiv, marking a significant turning point in Russia abandoning its primary goal of overthrowing the Ukrainian government, the U.S. and other world leaders are warning that forces are regrouping for a more intensified assault on Ukraine’s east, where Russian-backed separatists have a foothold in the Donbas region.

Putin, in his remarks reported by RT, said “we have no doubts [our] goals will be achieved. We are not going to be isolated,” referring to the U.S.-led campaign of global sanctions.

Comments / 503

Roger Wilson
1d ago

Putin knew if Ukraine started selling natural gas and oil to Europe which cause Russia to lose 40 precent sales of gas and oil to it. Russia and USSR economies depended on those sales to run their government.

Reply(38)
114
Larry Wilson
1d ago

Putin is a great dictator.....his idol is Joseph Stalin. He will kill anyone who crosses him. That includes an entire country like Ukraine. He's had people murdered in a park right there in Moscow. I can't believe that he's still alive. He will not be happy till he restores the 1930s communist block. If you watch him, he's usually sitting on his throne with the gold trim.

Reply(64)
94
DR for me
1d ago

Putin had choices to not invade. His greed - he couldn’t help himself. Now he has to save face for a failure regardless of the blood shed. There are two ways to stop him - his own people taking him out of office or a sniper.

Reply(19)
87
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Civilian Casualties#War Crimes#Russian#Rt#Nazism#The Associated Press#Ukrainian#Western
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
The Hill

The Hill

537K+
Followers
65K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy