The Division of Consumer Affairs has imposed penalties against four pharmacies for alleged consumer protection violations in the sale of COVID-19 antigen tests. SLV Pharmacy, Inc., d/b/a Valley Pharmacy, in Succasunna, Morris County, which was cited for offering and selling COVID-19 test kits to the general public that were not authorized for at-home use, and also for offering and selling tests for at-home use without the total selling price plainly marked or affixed to the merchandise;

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO