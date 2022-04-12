Rockwood schools no longer on ‘soft lockdown’

EUREKA, Mo. – Multiple Rockwood schools were on a “soft lockdown” Tuesday because of a police search for suspects involved in car thefts. One juvenile is now in custody.

The schools that were on “soft lockdown” until 12:30 p.m. included Eureka High, Eureka Elementary, Eureka Early Childhood Center, Blevins Elementary, Geggie Elementary, and LaSalle Springs Middle.

When schools are on a “soft lockdown” classes continue, but only students and staff are allowed in the buildings.

This “soft lockdown” happened because Jefferson County deputies and Eureka officers were working to locate suspects in stolen vehicles who also tampered with vehicles in and around Mirasol Manor. Several items were stolen from vehicles. Law enforcement was working on this incident since 4 a.m. Tuesday. They are still searching for more suspects.

