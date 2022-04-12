ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Dothan unveils plans for a new arena and major downtown facelift

By Seth Feiner, Alex Valdez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCh5o_0f6sPfqr00

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Dothan officials finally unveiled major plans on Monday to change the face of downtown Dothan. They call for doing away with the current civic center.

It was around a year ago that the city brought together a group of 100 people who live, work and play in the Dothan to brainstorm their dreams and visions for downtown.

A brand new arena that will replace the 50-year-old Dothan Civic Center. Renovations to the Dothan Opera House and a brand new cultural arts center are all part of Dothan’s big plans to bring the city into the future.

Jussie Smollett claims innocence in new song ‘Thank You God’ after jail release

There are two major components to this project:

  • The open space
  • New civic buildings and private development

“We are at a crossroad preparing to embrace growth and opportunity as we have never seen before,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said regarding Dothan’s plans.

The new arena, which would be built where the current Dothan Civic Center, officials said will be a state-of-the-art facility that would seat up to 6,000, double the size of the current civic center, and be used for concerts and small conferences.

“The time for transformational thinking to take Dothan to the next level is now,” Dothan’s City Manager Kevin Cowper said.

Connected to the new arena, the Wiregrass Arts and Innovation Center, which would be located in the building where the city administration offices are currently. This will be a three-story building, with 40-thousand feet of space. In it, a new cultural center with art exhibits, a theater, a studio, a gathering space, and offices.

“That will be our legacy to our children and our grandchildren who all of us that have those things, children and grandchildren, who want to work back to live work and play in the city of Dothan,” Saliba said.

2nd inmate dies at Jefferson County Jail in 24 hours

A new ‘Event Street’ will be built in front of the Civic Center — to connect St. Andrews Street and Museum Avenue it will be open to traffic but will also have the ability to be closed off for additional space or events.

On just the other side of ‘Event Street’, a brand new parking deck. This will be built to accommodate the 300 parking spaces that will be lost due to the development. The city also plans to build new retail shops in that parking deck.

“This is our vision, this is our dream, this is our opportunity, Dothan this is our time,” Cowper said.

Right across the street, is a new three-story lobby that connects to Dothan’s Opera House. This will provide space for gathering and new bathrooms. The city said these renovations will give the Opera House a presence on Main Street.

The city also wants to make Main Street welcome people versus sending people away. They envision a new gateway to downtown from the east, it would have a new roundabout on Museum Avenue.

“In another 100 years from now future Dothan residents will say the same if we pull together and make it a reality,” Saliba said.

The building where Dothan Utilities is at will be completely done away with. This is in order to make space for a new amphitheater, which will allow the city to have events without closing down Foster Street.

NYC subway shooting: What we know about the suspect, victims

The ally way behind Birds & Beans and other Foster Street shops will also be transformed into a green space, a walking space.

“We are at a place to make big and bold decisions that can transform our community, but it’s going to take our whole community. It has to be a partnership,” Saliba said.

They hope to bring in private development as part of the plan. That could include a possible new luxury boutique-style hotel with 90 to100 rooms. The city said even more shopping and restaurants could be added to this new structure.

Dothan would also like to see apartments and condos come downtown as part of the private development.

The first phase will consist of the renovations to the opera house, event center space, and pedestrian connectivity.

City officials envision starting the project in different phases and securing the funding as they go. The funding will be from a variety of sources, with federal grants being part of that money.

According to officials, this project will not happen overnight. They said it will take both private and public partnerships in order to bring this vision downtown.

The city has launched a new website to provide information regarding the plans for downtown. You can visit that website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Eastside sidewalks to be expanded to Downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Dothan has been working diligently for nearly a decade to not only make the east side more appealing but more recreational. “The 84 east corridor study it envisioned having a sidewalk from ACOM all the way down to the downtown area,”. The...
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Dothan, AL
Dothan, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Dothan, AL
Government
Dothan Eagle

Paving work to close major Dothan intersection starting Wednesday

Paving work will close a busy West Main Street starting Wednesday morning. MidSouth Paving Co. plans to pave the West Main Street intersection at Westgate Parkway and Honeysuckle Road starting around 8:30 a.m. on March 16. The intersection will be closed to through traffic for approximately three to four hours during this time.
DOTHAN, AL
WJAC TV

New plans unveiled for Bellefonte 'waterfront district' project

Bellefonte, PA (WJAC) — A long-awaited development project in Bellefonte finally looks to be moving forward. New plans were unveiled this week for what's termed the town's "Waterfront District". “This is a condominium building down towards Lamb Street. This is a parking garage with condominiums facing Spring Creek. This...
BELLEFONTE, PA
CultureMap Houston

Bustling downtown tower announces major makeover including new patio

Downtown’s development and resurgence shows no signs of slowing and now, a bustling office tower is getting a major makeover. As part of the historic Houston Center Campus, 3 Houston Center will undergo a major renovation, Brookfield Properties announced. Brookfield has been behind the transformation of the entire Houston Center Campus, which includes LyondellBasell Tower, 2 Houston Center, 3 Houston Center, 4 Houston Center, and The Highlight at Houston Center (formerly known as The Shops at Houston Center).
HOUSTON, TX
WKRG News 5

2 arrested during drug seizure in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a three-month-long undercover drug sting called “Operation Azalea Trail.” Eric Bell, 22, and Devon Patton, 29, were arrested and charged at the end of the investigation March 24. “Eight street-level drug dealers” and their residences on Seabreeze, Gaylark Road and at the Village Green Apartments […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussie Smollett
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Meriya Nease

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Meriya Gale Nease. Nease was indicted by Grand Jury on July 29, 2021, for charges of Possession with the Intent to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Officers seize 484 grams of meth in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department seized several drugs while out on patrol, including meth and fentanyl. During a 12-hour patrol officers seized: 484 grams of Mehtampthemine 33.3 grams of Fentanyl 23 pills In addition to the drugs, drug paraphrenia was also found including scales, spoons and […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Body found in a Okaloosa County river

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been found in a river near Crestview, Fla. Deputies said around 3 p.m. fishermen out on the Shoal River discovered a partially decomposed human body. The body was tangled in a tree south of the Shoal River bridge on […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating missing person case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for help finding a man who went missing in Mobile. Josten Peters, 28, was reported missing by his family to Mobile Police on March 29, 2022. Officials said he has a history of walking away from his home. Peters was last seen wearing […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Facelift#Arts Center#Retail Shops#Uban Construction#Wdhn#The Dothan Opera House#Dothan Civic Center
WKRG News 5

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Foley acreage sells for big buck

Investors paid $3 million cash for 38 acres at 20324 Miflin Road in Foley, and plan to build a multi-family development on the site, according to Realtors. Cody Maley of Scout South Properties represented the sellers and Meredith Harris of Re/Max of Orange Beach represented the buyers. The commercial land has 1.283 front feet on Baldwin County 20 and is located between Ala. 59 and Juniper Street.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

2-year-old struck, killed on Clarke County road

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor confirms a two-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday night. It happened on Clolinger Road. Chief Taylor says it appears the two-year-old girl got away from her mother when she was hit by a driver who was passing through the area on his […]
JACKSON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

3 people show up at hospitals for stab wounds: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over the weekend, three people in Mobile, Ala. were the victims of stabbings, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Two people were stabbed Friday night and one person was stabbed Sunday morning. Mobile police say they were called to Springhill Medical Center around 5:15 p.m. Friday afternoon after two […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cedar Point Pier to reopen under Mobile County ownership

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — After months of the Cedar Point Pier being closed during the winter, it is finally set to reopen on Monday, April 11. The Mobile County Commission purchased the pier from the McRae family in December 2021. The family normally closed the pier from December through February. While the pier was […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

2 bikers suffer serious injuries in Niceville crash

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said two bikers were injured Saturday night, April 11 on Highway 293 in Niceville. OCSO said the Florida Highway Patrol worked the crash late Saturday night. Okaloosa MedFlight was called to the scene. No update has been given on the two bikers’ conditions. The FHP is […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy