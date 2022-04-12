ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student

By KCTV5 Staff
KSNB Local4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police said one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School. The Kansas City Police Department said the two students were boys in...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
WAFF

Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - An Athens City School student who was on a school trip to the Nashville Zoo on Monday was left at the zoo for hours after not being able to find the school group. The HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School student reportedly approached a zoo...
NASHVILLE, TN
Elko Daily Free Press

Police: Suspicious man propositions student near Elko High School

ELKO – Police are looking for a man who approached a 15-year-old girl Monday morning near Elko High School and asked her if she wanted to make $100. The student declined the offer and notified her father, who reported the incident to law enforcement. School Resource Officers and the...
ELKO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Kansas City School#Kctv Gray News#Northeast Middle School#Children#Mercy Hospital#Gray Media Group Inc
CBS Chicago

Little girl found abandoned in alley after apparently being dropped off from stolen SUV

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sport-utility vehicle was stolen in the with a child inside Wednesday night, and the little girl was abandoned in an alley near Union Station. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the girl – believed to be 3 years old – was reunited with her parents at Lurie Children's Hospital late Wednesday. You can only imagine how scary the ride with a stranger must have been for the child, who was inside the car when it was stolen at Roosevelt Road and Clinton Street. CBS 2 was there when Chicago Police officers carried the child away as...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Schools bus aide accused of injuring student

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus aide with Columbus City Schools has been accused of injuring a special needs student during an incident last fall.   According to court documents, on Nov. 12, 2021, the special needs student was acting up on the bus when the bus aide, identified as Mona L. Smith, grabbed him, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Royce City High School Students Detained For TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law Enforcement officials detained five Royce City High School students for participating in the TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’ on March 25. Orbeez (credit: Getty Images) The viral challenge involves using air guns to shoot Orbeez — gel beads that expand in water — at people. The gel beads are bigger than a BB, roughly half the size of a marble and can cause serious injury. In a letter to parents, school officials said students involved in the challenge will face serious consequences. The students who were detained were caught in the parking lot before school doing the challenge. Calling it “yet another senseless trend that is disrupting the school environment and causing a strain on law enforcement,” the school urged parents to talk to their children about decision making. “The choices that students make today can significantly impact their future. Please be involved in their online presence. We need your help.” They also remind that the challenge is resulting in serious legal ramifications for students across the country. Rockwall Police Chief Kirk Aldridge said no criminal charges were filed and the school administration will handle the matter. No students were hurt.        
KSNB Local4

Nebraska man killed in trash burn when clothes caught fire

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Nebraska say a Madison County man who was burning trash on his rural property died when the flames caught his clothing on fire. The Norfolk Daily News reports the incident happened Monday morning on property northwest of Norfolk. Firefighters and Madison County...
NORFOLK, NE
KYTV

Police investigating suspicious package report at Rolla High School; students released

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Rolla School District leaders released students at the high school as law enforcement following a report of a suspicious package. Law enforcement officers say they are working to determine the credibility of the threat. Officers placed the building in secure mode. District leaders will not let students back into the school the rest of the day.
ROLLA, MO
KSNB Local4

Grand jury clears state trooper in Juniata shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A grand jury said the shooting death of a Juniata man last August was justified. Brooks Hacker, 35, was shot and killed by a state trooper after an hours-long standoff August 11 at his home in Juniata. The Adams County grand jury heard two days of...
JUNIATA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy