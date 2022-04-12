Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student
By KCTV5 Staff
KSNB Local4
1 day ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police said one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School. The Kansas City Police Department said the two students were boys in...
After not hearing from his 18-year-old daughter, Anita, for several days in 2007, Gordon Knutson drove about an hour to her apartment in Minot, N.D., to make sure she was okay. But when he arrived, it seemed no one was home. Then, he peered into Anita's bedroom window. "The mattress...
Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
Nearly five months after 10-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor’s death by suicide, an investigation reveals just how long her school allowed bullying “on any ground” to go unchecked. A newly released investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah, found that Tichenor had...
SCHENECTADY (WRGB) - - - Some former and current students, parents, and community activists in Schenectady are raising concerns about the superintendent's proposal to bring in police officers to the district. Here's what's proposed:. Six officers in the district - one at each of the three middle schools and a...
A Michigan police officer fatally shot a Black man in the head while kneeling on his body after pulling him over for a traffic stop, video released by police on Wednesday showed. Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on the morning of April 4 after...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - An Athens City School student who was on a school trip to the Nashville Zoo on Monday was left at the zoo for hours after not being able to find the school group. The HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School student reportedly approached a zoo...
ELKO – Police are looking for a man who approached a 15-year-old girl Monday morning near Elko High School and asked her if she wanted to make $100. The student declined the offer and notified her father, who reported the incident to law enforcement. School Resource Officers and the...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sport-utility vehicle was stolen in the with a child inside Wednesday night, and the little girl was abandoned in an alley near Union Station. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the girl – believed to be 3 years old – was reunited with her parents at Lurie Children's Hospital late Wednesday. You can only imagine how scary the ride with a stranger must have been for the child, who was inside the car when it was stolen at Roosevelt Road and Clinton Street. CBS 2 was there when Chicago Police officers carried the child away as...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus aide with Columbus City Schools has been accused of injuring a special needs student during an incident last fall. According to court documents, on Nov. 12, 2021, the special needs student was acting up on the bus when the bus aide, identified as Mona L. Smith, grabbed him, […]
Swedish police said Monday at least two people were injured and one person has been arrested in Malmö, Sweden's third largest city, after an incident at a high school. Police said the situation was under control, adding they had responded to 'a suspected serious crime.'. The Aftonbladet daily said...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More students from outside of Kansas will soon be eligible for in-state tuition at Wichita State University. The university is expanding a program aimed at attracting new students from other parts of the country. WSU added 11 new cities to its Shocker City Partnership, meaning eligible...
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law Enforcement officials detained five Royce City High School students for participating in the TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’ on March 25.
Orbeez (credit: Getty Images)
The viral challenge involves using air guns to shoot Orbeez — gel beads that expand in water — at people. The gel beads are bigger than a BB, roughly half the size of a marble and can cause serious injury.
In a letter to parents, school officials said students involved in the challenge will face serious consequences. The students who were detained were caught in the parking lot before school doing the challenge.
Calling it “yet another senseless trend that is disrupting the school environment and causing a strain on law enforcement,” the school urged parents to talk to their children about decision making. “The choices that students make today can significantly impact their future. Please be involved in their online presence. We need your help.”
They also remind that the challenge is resulting in serious legal ramifications for students across the country.
Rockwall Police Chief Kirk Aldridge said no criminal charges were filed and the school administration will handle the matter.
No students were hurt.
NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Nebraska say a Madison County man who was burning trash on his rural property died when the flames caught his clothing on fire. The Norfolk Daily News reports the incident happened Monday morning on property northwest of Norfolk. Firefighters and Madison County...
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Rolla School District leaders released students at the high school as law enforcement following a report of a suspicious package. Law enforcement officers say they are working to determine the credibility of the threat. Officers placed the building in secure mode. District leaders will not let students back into the school the rest of the day.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A grand jury said the shooting death of a Juniata man last August was justified. Brooks Hacker, 35, was shot and killed by a state trooper after an hours-long standoff August 11 at his home in Juniata. The Adams County grand jury heard two days of...
TULSA, Okla. — Wednesday afternoon there were lines of police cars, fire fighters and large police tactical vehicles in a Tulsa neighborhood. Residents said this stretch of 73rd street is never like this. Anteshawn Jones, who lives nearby, said she was shocked to find out a hostage situation was...
Comments / 0