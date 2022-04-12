Cass County Supervisors approve Joint Atlantic Airport Bridge Repair Project

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved a joint agreement with the Atlantic City Council for the Airport bridge repair project on Tuesday morning.

Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken says the joint County-City project is on west 6th Street over the Nishnabotna River. The project’s cost is $392,414.00 to repair the abutments, replace the steel beams, and bring the bridge back up to its’ legal load rating of 80,000 pounds. Currently, the bridge is carrying a three-ton load limit.

Wolken told the Cass County Board of Supervisors the project wouldn’t start until 2023.