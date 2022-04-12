ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County Supervisors approve Joint Atlantic Airport Bridge Repair Project

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved a joint agreement with the Atlantic City Council for the Airport bridge repair project on Tuesday morning.

Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken says the joint County-City project is on west 6th Street over the Nishnabotna River. The project’s cost is $392,414.00 to repair the abutments, replace the steel beams, and bring the bridge back up to its’ legal load rating of 80,000 pounds. Currently, the bridge is carrying a three-ton load limit.

Wolken told the Cass County Board of Supervisors the project wouldn’t start until 2023.

Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors approve FY23 Budget, Elected Officials Compensation, and Secondary Roads Bargaining Agreement

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved the Elected Officials Compensation at their meeting this morning. The Compensation Board had recommended a six percent increase for the Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney and Supervisors and 26-percent increase for the Sheriff. The Supervisors approved a three-percent increase for Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney and Supervisors and a 13-percent increase for the County Sheriff.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs man suffers injuries in Mills County motorcycle crash

(Glenwood) A Pottawattamie County man was flown from the scene following a motorcycle accident in Mills County on Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Brian Deyo, of Council Bluffs, was found unconscious and bleeding from the head. He was taken to Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Deyo was observed on Sunday afternoon getting ready to turn from Highway 34 eastbound onto Hillman Road northbound when he locked up his brakes for a split second, cut in front of a car in the turning lane, lost control, and crashed at the intersection at slow speeds.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Candidate Filings

(Atlantic) The Cass County Auditor’s Office reports Pat Erickson filed papers today for Edna Township Trustee. Vanessa E Strazdas (Republican) – County Attorney. John Hartkopf (Republican) – District 3 Supervisor. Tracey J Marshall (Republican) – Treasurer. Mark O’Brien (Republican) – District 2 Supervisor. Mary...
CASS COUNTY, IA
