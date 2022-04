WASHINGTON — A 10-year-old boy has died days after the van he was riding in with his father collided with a Metrobus, according to the boy's family. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and Highview Place SE in D.C. According to investigators, the van was being driven by 47-year-old Demetrius Fultz when it collided with a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) bus.

