ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

2022 Youth Art Show

northernexpress.com
 1 day ago

Young artists working throughout Char-Em ISD...

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Arts 13th Annual Student Art Show

MINT HILL, NC – On Friday, March 4, Mint Hill Arts was packed for the Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony for its thirteenth annual Student Art Show. The gallery’s biggest show of the year offers Mint Hill’s students the unique opportunity to show their original artwork in a real and vibrant gallery.
MINT HILL, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Art Guild gearing up for 56th annual Appalachian Art Show

KINGSPORT — Kingsport Art Guild is gearing up for its 56th Appalachian Art Show and is currently accepting entries of original and recent 2-D or 3-D artwork. The first-place award in the annual juried art contest is $700. The deadline for submission forms is March 24. This year’s juror...
KINGSPORT, TN
Romesentinel.com

Art submissions sought for Central Adirondack Art Show

OLD FORGE — View, the center for arts and culture, is calling for artists to submit their work for the 71st Annual Central Adirondack Art Show, taking place April 2 to June 5. The Show is open to current artists ages 16 and up who are either members of...
OLD FORGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey, MI
Entertainment
WVNS

Beckley Art Group youth exhibition premieres March 18

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Art Group is opening its latest installation this Friday, March 18. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will exhibit over 100 pieces from ages K-12 students of West Virginia. “I don’t want to take any credit away from the students and the young people, but I want to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTHI

Local school puts on art show

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ben Franklin Elementary unveiled its Caldecott art show on Thursday. The third-grade class showed off sculptures they created with inspiration from Caldecott award-winning art books. Students used clay and molded it into a tile. The art teacher, Jana Weeks, fired the clay in the kiln,...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Middletown Press

‘Local legends’ art project connects youth with Middletown community

MIDDLETOWN — Young children and their families will have a creative opportunity to make a mark on their neighborhood during an artistic collaboration with the nearby Free Center Middletown that will drive home the issue of student safety. The initiative, called “Spring Free,” refers to the road where the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#Arts Center#Petoskey Young
KIXS FM 108

Our VIP Show Features Stephanie Ross and The Southern Drive Band

Stephanie Ross and the Southern Drive Band return for the ULTIMATE ENCORE performance on April 21st from 7 to 8 pm. Events at the Mac Haik Performance Center are always FUN!. We call it " Ultimate Date Night Thursday," the perfect way to get together with friends and other music lovers to enjoy some refreshing beverages, food from the latest up and coming food trucks, all while enjoying a fun songwriter setting that brings EVERYONE together for the ULTIMATE VIP MUSIC EXPERIENCE! And with Stephanie Ross and Southern Drive returning to the stage, it's also the ULTIMATE ENCORE performance too!
MUSIC
Mount Airy News

Millennium holds arts assembly, honors students

Band members perform for the Millennium Charter Academy assembly. The top three poetry winners pose for a photo. They are, from left, Noah Wilkes, Morgan Cooke, and Katherine Brinkley. Kindergarten student Erin Gough received an honorable mention award for her poetry. Millennium Charter Academy recently hosted its first kindergarten through...
EDUCATION
The Morning Call

Gin fans, ArtsQuest has a new event just for you

Get ready to raise your glasses. A new gin-focused event is coming to the Banana Factory this summer. On Tuesday ArtsQuest announced plans for the debut of the Ginvitational, which will be held on June 12 at the Banana Factory. Here’s what we know so far: The details What is this event? Produced in partnership with Jay Nee of Juniper and Grain, the Ginvitational will be a “gin-forward but not ...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy