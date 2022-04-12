ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

"Wonderlands" Exhibit & Artist Talk/Reception

 1 day ago

The exhibit runs April 8 - May 5 with a...

Bristol Press

Connecticut Women Artists kicking off Members' Juried Exhibit with opening reception at Art League of New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Connecticut Women Artists will be kicking off its annual Members’ Juried Exhibit with a live opening reception April 2 at the Art League of New Britain. “It’s usually such a lovely event,” said Cynthia Cooper, CWA Members’ Exhibit chairperson. “Guests come and walk around the exhibit and usually the artists attend so you can often meet an artist and see their work at the same time which is a real treat.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
East Valley Tribune

Mesa artist designs 'swap meet' exhibit

When most people think of an art museum, they might not expect seeing things found at a swap meet. Native American Artist Brad Kahlhamer’s exhibit at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art likely has shattered that expectation forever. But then, the Mesa artist’s fondest childhood memories are sifting through lumber...
MESA, AZ
Sioux City Journal

Dordt University artist to present senior art exhibit

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- "Imprint," a senior art show from art major Samuel De Jong, will be taking place now through April 9 at Dordt University's Art Gallery, located in the Campus Center at 700 Seventh St., N.E. De Jong's artwork highlights the influence and change that comes from one's...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
New Britain Herald

Late New Britain artist will have work featured at City Hall; reception set to celebrate new collection

NEW BRITAIN – A renowned local artist will have their work featured at City Hall Wednesday in an open reception hosted by the New Britain Commission on the Arts. The reception will celebrate a collection of New Britain centric artwork by Dr. John Fitzsimmons, who has since passed. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, which is on the second floor at City Hall, located at 27 West Main St. The reception is free to the public and there will be no formal program. Attendees are welcomed to light fare and drinks will be served outside of the Mayor’s office.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
ARTnews

The Prado Has Re-created the Scents of a Lush Jan Brueghel Landscape for an Olfactory Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Flowers and trees bloom in Jan Brueghel the Elder’s sumptuous garden, where peacocks and civets prowl the grounds as a child plucks a petal from its stem, inhaling the fragrance. Since the painting of The Sense of Smell in the 17th century, viewers have said the scent of spring was so strongly suggested, it seemed to emanate from the canvas. Now, visitors to the Prado Museum in Madrid can literally inhale the scents of the Flemish Master’s painting. For “The Essence of a Painting. An Olfactory Exhibition,” Alejandro Vergara, the Prado’s head curator of...
MUSEUMS
Morning Journal

Lorain: FireFish Arts is hosting a gallery exhibit featuring local artists

FireFish Arts is hosting a gallery exhibit featuring local artists at a local studio in downtown Lorain. The group exhibition explores “the creative possibilities of paper as a primary medium of artistic expression,” according to a news release. The exhibit is aptly named “PULP: Fold, Rip, Draw, Print”...
LORAIN, OH
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Two DeLand artists chosen for multistate textile exhibit

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Studio Art Quilt Associates Inc. is proud to announce textile artwork by two DeLand artists — Bobbi Baugh and Regina Dunn — has been juried for exhibition in the Studio Art Quilt Associates’ regional show “The Artist’s Question … Answered in Fiber.”
DELAND, FL
WOOD

GRAM hosting special exhibition highlighting work of Detroit artist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a special exhibit opening up tomorrow at the Grand Rapids Art Museum highlighting the work of Detroit-based fiber artist Carole Harris. The exhibit’s curator, Jen, joins us to tell us all about Carole Harris: Bright Moments. Carole Harris: Bright Moments. March...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bellamy Mansion Museum announces exhibit by artist Owen Wexler

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From now until April 30, the Bellamy Mansion Museum will host the Close to My Heart and Home exhibit by artist Owen Wexler. On March 25, there will be an artist Meet & Greet from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Bellamy Museum. The Meet & Greet is open to the public.
WILMINGTON, NC
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Art League exhibits to open with receptions April 1

The Rehoboth Art League will open three new exhibitions in the month of April: Susan Callahan: Kitchen Stories; Kate Meyer Fitzpatrick: The Abstraction of the Eastern Shore, Land & Sea; and Brandon Hirt: Monochromatic Delaware. The art league will host receptions for all three exhibitions from 5 to 7 p.m.,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
ARTnews

The Best Pottery Wheels for Young Artists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Does your kid love clay? Consider purchasing them their own at-home pottery studio. Designed for small hands and equipped with a low-power motor, kid-friendly pottery wheels can help stimulate your young one’s imagination while providing them with hands-on experience with making, shaping, and changing an artwork of their own. They can use pottery wheels to make simple pots but also ornaments, little sculptures, and more. Unlike their adult counterparts, these pottery wheels typically...
DESIGN
The Guardian

David McKee helped to shape my life as an artist

I was a boarding pupil (on a Devon county scholarship) at Plymouth College, a direct grant school, from September 1960 until July 1968. The art master there was Derek Holland. He ran an after-school art class, where it was possible to make sculpture and use materials that were difficult within the confines of a school timetable.
VISUAL ART

