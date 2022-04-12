"Wonderlands" Exhibit & Artist Talk/Reception

NEW BRITAIN – A renowned local artist will have their work featured at City Hall Wednesday in an open reception hosted by the New Britain Commission on the Arts. The reception will celebrate a collection of New Britain centric artwork by Dr. John Fitzsimmons, who has since passed. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, which is on the second floor at City Hall, located at 27 West Main St. The reception is free to the public and there will be no formal program. Attendees are welcomed to light fare and drinks will be served outside of the Mayor’s office.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 23 DAYS AGO