Egg Prices On The Rise Ahead Of Easter

Consumers might need to send the Easter Bunny a bill after decorating their eggs this year. A highly-infectious avian flu is forcing farmers to kill millions of egg-laying birds across more than half the country, driving the price of eggs up to historic levels only days before Easter and Passover.
The United States Department of Agriculture released an update to its Food Price Outlook for 2022 and found that nearly everything one might ingest – whether it comes from the grocery store or restaurant – is going up in price. And yes, that's on top of the price...
A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
Your grocery store bills might have been higher than usual lately — and the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that food costs are only going to increase again this year. The agency's Economic Research Service released its Food Price Outlook for 2022 and found that, between February 2021 and 2022, food prices in the U.S. jumped 7.9%, and are continuing to rise.
In a case of very unfortunate timing, Ferrero is recalling some of its Kinder Chocolates right before its biggest-selling holiday, Easter. After discovering a potential link to salmonella contamination, the Italian confectionary group announced that it would voluntarily pull the sweets from American shelves. The Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment...
The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
If you think paying $10 for a pound of bacon or $6 for a pound of butter is bad, it's about to get more expensive.
Pretty soon, you'll be paying even more for just about everything when it comes to eating in or dining out, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Americans will not run out of eggs in the ongoing outbreak of bird flu, the worst since 2015, says Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Four percent of the U.S. layer flock has died in the two months since the first confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) on Feb. 8. Egg-laying...
PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - More than 13 million poultry birds have been culled in France since the end of November, an official at the agriculture ministry told Reuters on Monday, as France's worst bird-flu crisis grew rapidly. France has recorded a rare upsurge in outbreaks of the highly contagious...
With Easter less than a week away, the price of eggs is skyrocketing. Costs are being driven up by several factors, including an outbreak of bird flu and record inflation. Omar Villafranca visited a Texas egg farm to learn more.
Bread is 5.5% more expensive than it was a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said. The cost of a family’s daily bread increased significantly last month as prices of other staples including milk and cooking oil have also shot up, data shows. The price of bread increased...
Supermarkets are recalling a number of popular food products due to safety concerns. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a series of alerts for a range of goods. These include digestive biscuits and a selection of Kinder products. If you have bought one of the below products then you are advised not to eat it and instead return it to the store in exchange for a full refund.
Another potential salmonella outbreak has surfaced, but this time it’s affecting a few of your favorite chocolate candies. A week after a popular peanut butter brand was forced to recall several of its products, Ferrero is voluntarily recalling two of its most popular Kinder chocolates due to possible salmonella contamination. Ferrero North America announced the recall last Thursday after salmonella was found at the same manufacturing facility in Europe where these chocolates were made.
Italian confectionery group Ferrero is speaking out following a massive multi-country recall of its Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs hit the market just before Easter. As several Kinder products continue to be pulled from store shelves across the globe amid a salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 100 children, the company apologized in a statement.
Restaurants are looking at their menus strategically to manage soaring food and labor costs. Raising prices can only go so far, so some eateries are using menu engineering to draw customers' attention to items with better profit margins or less dramatic price hikes. Food prices have climbed 7.9% over the...
