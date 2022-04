CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 18, 2022-- Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, announced today it has been awarded three 2022 Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service . A pioneer in using tech and real estate expertise to remake the home buying and selling experience, Offerpad is the winner of a Gold Stevie® for Sales Distinction of the Year; a Silver Stevie® for Online Sales Team of the Year; and a Bronze Stevie® for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year at the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

REAL ESTATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO