ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla and Nvidia lead the 10 most talked about stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gore_0f6sOnRw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9zkU_0f6sOnRw00

Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Reddit's WallStreetBets forum entered the mainstream at the beginning of 2021 during the GameStop craze.
  • Driving stocks like GameStop and AMC, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a force in the stock market.
  • These are the 10 most popular stocks WallStreetBets is talking about right now.

Following which stocks Reddit's WallStreetBets crowd is talking about was a tactic that paid off handsomely in 2021, as several have gone through epic rallies and heightened volatility.

From GameStop to AMC Entertainment , the more than 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. The surge in stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.

GameStop's short-squeeze, driven in part by the WallStreetBets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multibillion-dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollars in losses for short-sellers in May and June.

But since those short-squeezes caused destruction for some short sellers, shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment have fallen by about 60% from their record highs as investors begin to confront the fundamental backdrop behind the companies.

As traders look to replicate the success of WallStreetBets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit's forum.

These are the top 10 stocks Reddit's WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours, and financial data is sourced from Koyfin .

10. Microsoft

Ticker: MSFT
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 117
Market Capitalization: $2.17 trillion
One-Week Performance: -6.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpbpO_0f6sOnRw00

ii

9. AMC Entertainment

Ticker: AMC
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 125
Market Capitalization: $10.5 billion
One-Week Performance: -13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pgB1_0f6sOnRw00
ocial distancing stickers are placed by the concession stand at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 movie theater on March 05, 2021 in New York City. AMC Theatres reopened its New York area locations today, with new safety precautions in place, for the first time since closing in March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images

8. ContextLogic

Ticker: WISH
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 133
Market Capitalization: $1.4 billion
One-Week Performance: -2.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NumFd_0f6sOnRw00

Wish

7. System1

Ticker: SST
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 138
Market Capitalization: $2.4 billion
One-Week Performance: 20.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouD7j_0f6sOnRw00
A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange NYSE in New York, the United States, on March 9, 2022.

Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty

6. Apple

Ticker: AAPL
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 164
Market Capitalization: $2.74 trillion
One-Week Performance: -3.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08w9F2_0f6sOnRw00
An Apple store.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

5. Twitter

Ticker: TWTR
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 284
Market Capitalization: $39.1 billion
One-Week Performance: -9.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QGfp_0f6sOnRw00
Twitter is hiring for thousands of new roles this year.

Kacper Pempel/Reuters

4. GameStop

Ticker: GME
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 298
Market Capitalization: $11.5 billion
One-Week Performance: -1.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mALGF_0f6sOnRw00

John Smith/VIEWpress/Getty Images

3. Nvidia

Ticker: NVDA
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 494
Market Capitalization: $576.0 billion
One-Week Performance: -12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3BHd_0f6sOnRw00
Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

2. Advanced Micro Devices

Ticker: AMD
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 519
Market Capitalization: $162.0 billion
One-Week Performance: -7.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZTzF_0f6sOnRw00
AMD CEO Lisa Su

Steve Marcus/Reuters

1. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 680
Market Capitalization: $980.1 billion
One-Week Performance: -6.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nafSq_0f6sOnRw00

Associated Press

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Ditch Apple, Google And Buy Shares In These Sectors Instead, Says Cramer

Investors should shun FAANG and Big Tech stocks such as Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG and turn to value stocks, according to “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer. What Happened: Cramer said that FAANG names representing Meta Platforms Inc FB — the parent of Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, Netflix NFLIX and Google’s parent are likely to be hit hard as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises rates, reported CNBC.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/11: Meta, Apple, Netflix, Google

The great pivot on Wall Street continues, and it's being funded by money managers selling all of your favorite tech stocks. Those were Jim Cramer's cautionary words to his Mad Money viewers Monday. The tech stocks still have growth, but this is a market that only wants value. It's time...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Amc Entertainment#Nurphoto#Getty Images Reddit#Gamestop#Melvin Capital
Motley Fool

Better Stock-Split Stock: Amazon vs. Tesla

Tesla is probably the single best recent example of the benefits that can come from stock splits. Amazon's incredible business strengths mean it's not a stock to sleep on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

Ark's Wood remains bullish on Tesla as U.S. recession fears rise

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest remained bullish on top holding Tesla Inc on Tuesday despite growing fears of a U.S. recession and shutdowns of the car maker's Shanghai factory due to spiking coronavirus cases. "What we said during COVID about innovation...
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Own stocks that are cheap on a price to earnings basis

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed next week's roster of earnings and advised investors to stick to companies that are profitable yet affordable for investors to own. "In this environment, you need to own companies that make stuff and do things profitably, but let's add, also, with stocks that remain cheap on a price to earnings basis," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: AT&T, Nvidia, Sailpoint Technologies and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday:. AT&T — Shares of AT&T jumped more than 7% after the telecom giant announced that it closed its transaction with Discovery to spin off its WarnerMedia business. The combined company is called Warner Bros. Discovery. It began trading on the Nasdaq on Monday under the new ticker symbol WBD. JPMorgan also assigned an overweight rating to AT&T.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Amazon Follows Apple and Tesla With a Big Move

Dips in stock prices often appear to be good entry points for investors who are considering buying a stock. But when the stock's price is well into four figures, it can be hard for smaller investors to pull the trigger. A few weeks ago, Real Money Columnist Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

57K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy